'Congress Should Quit Politics & Focus On Creating CD', K'taka BJP Accuses INC Over CD Row

On Wednesday, Karnataka BJP accused Congress's hand in the whole sex scandal row that involves BJP former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. BJP said that the CD Gate case is now unfolding as the legal cell of Congress' Karnataka General Secretary was seen accompanying the alleged victim. Congress is behind the entire case and demanded that the party should quit politics & focus on creating CDs.

"The CD Gate case is unfolding in many ways. With INC Karnataka's legal cell General Secretary accompanying the alleged victim, it is crystal clear that Congress is behind the entire case. In the national interest, Congress should quit politics & focus on creating CDs", BJP said READ | Karnataka Health Min clarifies over data on COVID deaths, calls Oppn's claims 'baseless'

Karnataka BJP tweeted with the hashtag #DKShiMustResign, "The case of CD is proving to be sponsored by INC Karnataka. Surya Mukundaraj, General Secretary of KPCC Legal Unit is present. Is it true that the case is being handled by the KPCC office?"

In yet another tweet, BJP tweeted in Kannada which can be roughly translated as, "The Great Leader, Mahanayaki, Master Mind, Member of KPCC Legal Unit. Join the Dots... Sponsored by the Congress Karnataka?"

Woman records statement

On Tuesday, the woman who accused the BJP minister Jarkiholi of sexual assault appeared in front of the woman magistrate and recorded her statement in Bengaluru. As per the sources, she made allegations on the BJP minister that he lured her for the government job and then later exploited her. Her statement has been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC - that is 'examination of witnesses by police' provides for oral examination of a person by any investigating officer when such person is supposed to be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case.

Karnataka CD case

On March 2, a case was registered against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman. Following the allegations, Jarkiholi resigned on March 3 from his position. He had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake". However, Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president and brother of Ramesh, told reporters in Belagavi that there can be no conspiracy to trap anybody through the CD, and that truth will come out of a police investigation, as per ANI reports.

