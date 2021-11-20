Last Updated:

Congress' Siddaramaiah Urges Karnataka BJP To Follow PM Modi & Repeal APMC Amendment Act

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has targeted the Karnataka BJP while going on to accuse the latter for betraying farmers by repealing Section 79A.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Siddaramaiah

PTI


On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially repealed the three contentious farm laws, with the rollback set to be implemented in the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament.

Karnataka Congress Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday, concerning the same has further appealed the state BJP unit to immediately withdraw APMC & Land reforms amendment, via a series of tweets. While letting out his anguish, the LoP has also alleged the Karnatka BJP for torturing innocent farmers through anti-farmer laws.

State govt should learn the lessons from central govt & withdraw: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah targeted the Karnataka BJP, while going on to accuse the latter for betraying farmers by repealing Section 79A, which prescribes an income limit to purchase farmland.

While stating the same, the Congress leader added that his party would actively fight until APMC & Land reforms amendments are withdrawn, and will also support farmer organizations in their fight. While stating the same, Siddaramaiah added, "He has now rectified his mistake and it is now the turn of BJP Karnataka to undo it. ."

READ | Nagaland reports no new COVID-19 case for first time during second wave

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition, alleged that the intention behind introducing the APMC Amendment Act was to open the doors for private players to directly approach growers by bypassing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC).

PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

After the passing of the three farm laws in September 2020, one after the other protests started breaking out until it turned into a massive farmer protest mainly confined to Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur. Though talks between Centre and farmers were initiated, they stalled after 13 rounds, while the farmers kept protesting.

READ | Court summons 4 BJP leaders in defamation case filed by Delhi Jal Board & Raghav Chadha

On multiple occasions, the protests also turned violent, including the Republic Day incident where farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashed with police, and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag. After over a year, Prime Minister Mod-led Central government on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurupurab announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament.

READ | Bangladesh reports first zero deaths from COVID-19 since last year: Official

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - PTI

READ | UP: Man held with smack worth Rs 75 lakh
Tags: Siddaramaiah, Karnataka, PM Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND