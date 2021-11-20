Congress' Siddaramaiah Urges Karnataka BJP To Follow PM Modi & Repeal APMC Amendment Act

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially repealed the three contentious farm laws, with the rollback set to be implemented in the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament.

Karnataka Congress Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday, concerning the same has further appealed the state BJP unit to immediately withdraw APMC & Land reforms amendment, via a series of tweets. While letting out his anguish, the LoP has also alleged the Karnatka BJP for torturing innocent farmers through anti-farmer laws.

State govt should learn the lessons from central govt & withdraw: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah targeted the Karnataka BJP, while going on to accuse the latter for betraying farmers by repealing Section 79A, which prescribes an income limit to purchase farmland.

While stating the same, the Congress leader added that his party would actively fight until APMC & Land reforms amendments are withdrawn, and will also support farmer organizations in their fight. While stating the same, Siddaramaiah added, "He has now rectified his mistake and it is now the turn of BJP Karnataka to undo it. ."

Land reforms amendment is an attempt to take away the protection of farmers & help land grabbers.



State govt is trying to implement inspite of strong opposition.



State govt should learn the lessons from Central govt & withdraw this.#ಜೈಕಿಸಾನ್ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 20, 2021

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition, alleged that the intention behind introducing the APMC Amendment Act was to open the doors for private players to directly approach growers by bypassing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC).

Only 6% farmers in India have access to APMCs, while rest 94% do not have. If government really wants to help farmers, they can allow to open market but the regulatory authority of those markets should remain with APMCs. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 20, 2021

PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

After the passing of the three farm laws in September 2020, one after the other protests started breaking out until it turned into a massive farmer protest mainly confined to Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur. Though talks between Centre and farmers were initiated, they stalled after 13 rounds, while the farmers kept protesting.

On multiple occasions, the protests also turned violent, including the Republic Day incident where farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashed with police, and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag. After over a year, Prime Minister Mod-led Central government on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurupurab announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament.

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - PTI