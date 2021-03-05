Congress' Siddaramaiah Urges PM Modi To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines To All 'at Zero Cost'

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre's decision allowing private healthcare centres to charge Rs 250 for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Siddaramaiah said it is essential to make the vaccines accessible and available to everyone and urged PM Modi ensure that every Indian is vaccinated free of cost.

“India has approved two vaccines for administration in many phases but the progress is very slow. India has only administered 0.5% or less of the population while other countries are making huge strides to increase immunity among its people. Israel has vaccinated 36% of the population, the US 6% and the UK 4%. India can progress only when the vaccines are widely available at zero cost to the population,” he said.

"Vaccine cost unaffordable to many"

According to him, the decision to allow private healthcare centres to charge Rs 250 for administering the vaccine will adversely impact the efforts to ensure immunity to all and to contain the spread.

“More than 70% of the population will find it difficult to afford the vaccine and may prevent them from accessing it. This will act as a deterrent for our fight against pandemic and return to normalcy,” he claimed.

The Leader of Opposition said many countries, around the world, have made COVID-19 vaccines free of cost and “it is the right approach to ensure speedy administration to everyone. Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi to reconsider the decision and ensure that every Indian is vaccinated against COVID-19 at zero cost.

The price of the Coronavirus vaccine at private facilities in the country has been capped at Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 as a service charge. The Health Ministry has said that the COVID-19 vaccination will be free of cost at government vaccination centres.

India commenced phase two of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

(With inputs from ANI)