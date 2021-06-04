Congress Silent As Gehlot's Rajasthan Govt Builds MLAs Luxury Flats Amid Central Vista Row

The Congress government in Rajasthan helmed by CM Ashok Gehlot has begun the construction of luxurious flats for MLAs even as the party clamoured against the Central Vista project amid the COVID pandemic. The construction of 160 such flats for legislators near the state Assembly in Jyoti Nagar worth Rs 266 crore was initiated by the Rajasthan government on May 20. Congress, which has attacked the BJP-led Centre over the construction of the Central Vista project in Delhi and has even termed it a 'criminal wastage', maintained that the housing project in Rajasthan was being done in 'accordance with the law'.

Each flat is said to be 3200 sq ft in size comprising four bedrooms and a separate parking space, a Housing Board official told ANI. 160 flats were approved by the Rajasthan Housing Board out of the 176 flats proposed by the Jaipur Development Authority The project is scheduled to be completed earlier than the 30-month deadline, officials said.

Congress silent on Rajasthan housing project for MLAs amid clamour over Central Vista

Congress along with other opposition parties have vehemently criticised the construction of the Central Vista project by labelling it as a "vanity project". Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has called it "criminal wastage," and asked the Central Government to use the project money on improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic despite Rs 35,000 crore having been allotted by the Centre for ramping up health infrastructure in the country in light of COVID-19 pandemic. However, politics over this was ended conclusively just a few days ago as the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition against the Central Vista project and upheld the project's importance. There are numerous instances of Congress party leaders in the past also backing the need for a new Parliament complex. Aside from space and other constraints, the current Parliament building, constructed over 100 years ago during the British Raj, sits on a seismologically active area and would be imperilled in case of any adverse event, which the new design would be better suited for.

What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.