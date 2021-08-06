Last Updated:

Congress Simmers As PM Modi Renames Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna After Major Dhyan Chand

Renaming Khel Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi to Major Dhyan Chand has triggered Congress leaders who are now calling for changing the name of the Narendra Modi stadium

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: PTI/@narendramodi-Twitter


As soon as the PM Narendra Modi renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the news broke out, an array of responses started to pour in. While most of them remained positive and in support of the change, certain Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Digvijaya Singh, MP K Suresh came down heavily on the Modi Government for its decision. The Congress leaders have attacked the move and called for renaming of the 'Narendra Modi stadium'. 

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi tweeted expressing happiness over the name change however added the criticism in the end. 

 

Meanwhile, MP K Suresh called the decision 'unfortunate' and claimed that Rajiv Gandhi encouraged the sports for youth of the country. 

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is now Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Citing citizen's requests, PM Narendra Modi on August 6, Friday made the announcement of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. After the bronze medal win of India's men's hockey team and also the stellar performance of the women's team, thousands of citizens have been requesting through social media to pay tribute to the legend for his major contribution to hockey. In another tweet, PM Narendra Modi also termed Major Dhyan Chand as one among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India. 

READ | Major Dhyan Chand's grandson welcomes Centre's decision to rename Khel Ratna Award

The legacy of Major Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand represented India in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics, winning a gold medal on all the three occasions. He was one of the world’s greatest hockey players, scoring 400 goals in international hockey. In a career spanning 22 years, he mesmerised the whole world with his game. Notably, his birthday on August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day of India. On this day every year, the highest sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, and Dronacharya awards are announced for excellence in sports.

READ | PM Modi renames Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Image: PTI/@narendramodi-Twitter

READ | Netizens demand Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand as Indian Hockey teams enter Olympic semis
READ | Abhishek Chaubey will direct hockey legend Dhyan Chand's biopic; read details
READ | National Sports Day: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag demand Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND