Congress Simmers As PM Modi Renames Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna After Major Dhyan Chand

As soon as the PM Narendra Modi renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the news broke out, an array of responses started to pour in. While most of them remained positive and in support of the change, certain Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Digvijaya Singh, MP K Suresh came down heavily on the Modi Government for its decision. The Congress leaders have attacked the move and called for renaming of the 'Narendra Modi stadium'.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi tweeted expressing happiness over the name change however added the criticism in the end.

Major Dhyanchand has inspired many young Indians. Our current Olympic teams will continue bringing the necessary attention to hockey. I hope the Government will also award the Bharat Ratna to Major Dhyanchand and rename Narendra Modi stadium to its original Sardar Patel Stadium. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 6, 2021

मुझे तो उम्मीद थी वे राजीव गांधी खेल अवॉर्ड का नाम भी बदल नरेंद्र मोदी खेल अवॉर्ड रखेंगे।



इसी को अंग्रेज़ी में कहते हैं।



# Megalomania — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, MP K Suresh called the decision 'unfortunate' and claimed that Rajiv Gandhi encouraged the sports for youth of the country.

It's unfortunate. Rajiv Gandhi was PM, he led the country into the 21st century. He encouraged sports, youth. This Govt wants to saffronise & that's why they gave another name: Congress MP K Suresh on Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award pic.twitter.com/xDisFicFIf — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is now Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Citing citizen's requests, PM Narendra Modi on August 6, Friday made the announcement of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. After the bronze medal win of India's men's hockey team and also the stellar performance of the women's team, thousands of citizens have been requesting through social media to pay tribute to the legend for his major contribution to hockey. In another tweet, PM Narendra Modi also termed Major Dhyan Chand as one among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.



Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

The legacy of Major Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand represented India in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics, winning a gold medal on all the three occasions. He was one of the world’s greatest hockey players, scoring 400 goals in international hockey. In a career spanning 22 years, he mesmerised the whole world with his game. Notably, his birthday on August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day of India. On this day every year, the highest sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, and Dronacharya awards are announced for excellence in sports.

Image: PTI/@narendramodi-Twitter