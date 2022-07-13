Congress Slams BJP Over 'innuendos' Against Ex-VP Hamid Ansari Post Pakistani Spy's Claims

After Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed that he came to India and spied on the Nation between 2005 and 2011 on the invitation of former Vice President Hamid Ansari for a conference named - 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights', Congress on July 13 lambasted the BJP for 'insinuations and innuendos' against party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and the Ex-VP.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in the day, then-Vice President Hamid Ansari released a statement, stating that a 'litany of falsehood' has been unleashed on him personally.

In an official statement released by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh, it stated, "Insinuations and innuendos by a spokesperson of the BJP against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress and Shri. Hamid Ansari, former Vice-President of India, are to be condemned in the strongest possible language. The facts regarding the International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights held on December 11, 2010 in New Delhi are already in the public domain. The insinuations and innuendos of the spokesperson of the BJP are character assassination of the worst form."

"The levels that the Prime Minister and his party colleagues will stoop to debase public debate and spread their patented brand of lies is staggering. It reflects sickness of mind and lack of any form of integrity whatsoever," the statement added.

Ex-VP Ansari denies claims by Pakistani journalist

Earlier, the former Vice President in his statement said, "It is a known fact that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice President of India are on the advice of the Government Generally through the Ministry of External Affairs. I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights. As is the normal practice the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him."

Ansari added, "My work as Ambassador to Iran was at all times within the knowledge of the Government of the day. I am bound by the commitment to national security in such matters and refrain from commenting on them. The Government of India has all the information and is the only authority to tell the truth. It is a matter of record that after my stint in Tehran, I was appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. My work there has been acknowledged at home abroad."

This comes after Pakistani Journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed in an interview on Sunday that he had gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011, and gave it to Pakistan's Inter Intelligence Services (ISI). The visits had occurred when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the Centre. He further claimed that he was invited by the then Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari. The Ex-VP has not denied these claims as yet.

Image: PTI, Facebook, ANI