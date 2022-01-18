Congress Slams BJP Over Raids On Punjab CM Channi's Nephew; Asks 'why During Elections?'

The Congress party accused the BJP government of misusing central agencies after raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's family members. The ED has raided the Mohali residence of Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, in relation to alleged illegal sand mining in the state.

Linking the raids to the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, Congress MLA Kuldeep Jain termed the raids as a political vendetta against the Channi-led government. He questioned why are raids conducted when elections are around the corner. He also recalled similar instances of ES searches at properties of politicians in West Bengal and Rajasthan ahead of elections.

"It is very sad on part of the BJP government to misuse Central agencies. Why are the raids only conducted during elections? why not before or after the polls. We do not want political vendetta. In the past, such raids have been carried out during elections in West Bengal, Rajasthan, etc. This should not happen in a democracy.," Jain told Republic TV.

ED raids properties of CM Channi's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a case against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in relation to an alleged illegal sand mining case in the Congress-ruled state. In the FIR accessed by Republic TV, the occurrence of the offense registered in Rahon city of the border state in 2018.

As per sources, the ED is in motion in the border state pursuant to the money-laundering investigation against companies involved in illegal sand mining. Further, officials have said at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the federal agency and the action has been undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The state is poll-bound with voting slated to be held for its 117 assembly seats on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.