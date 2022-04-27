Last Updated:

Congress Slams Centre For Hike In Excise Duty On Fuel; Demand Roll Back Of Hike

The former MLA of Haryana, Randeep Singh Surjewala lambasted the Modi government over the increase in excise duty and demands to roll back the excise hike.

Congress

On Wednesday, the Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he targeted the opposition ruled states for not reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

A former MLA from Haryana and a member of Indian National Congress party, Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Wednesday, “Modi ji, no criticism, no distractions, no Jumlas! Excise Duty during Congress Government on Petrol was Rs 9.48/litre and on Diesel, it was Rs 3.56/litre. However, the Excise Duty during Modi Government on Petrol has risen to Rs 27.90/litre and on Diesel, Rs 21.80/litre. Please roll back the excise hike of Rs. 18.42 in Petrol and Rs. 18.24 per litre in Diesel.”

The former MLA again took to twitter an hour later and said that "Modi Ji, no criticism, no distractions and no Jumlas! Please give an account of Rs. 27 lakh crore collected by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Govt from tax on Petrol and Diesel". 

Later again to these tweets, Surjewala said, “On 26th May, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge, the Crude was 108 Dollar, but Petrol was at Rs 71.41 per litre and Diesel was at Rs. 55.49 per litre."

"Today, Crude oil is US$ 100.20 per barrel,  but the Petrol/Diesel prices have been increased to Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs. 96.67 per litre in Delhi," he added.

He further said, “we will urge all states to decrease VAT on Petrol/Diesel to pre-May 2014 level but please admit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government earned Rs. 27 lakh crore from Petrol/Diesel while all states collectively received about 16.5 lakh crore. Revenue from Petrol/Diesel has doubled in 8 years.”

PM Modi urges state governments to reduce VAT on fuel

The tweets by Randeep Singh Surjewala came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated, “Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but requesting Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people.”

He further stated, “states have done injustice to the people by not transferring the benefits to them.”

