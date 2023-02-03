Congress Slams Centre Over Adani Group Issue, Demands JPC Investigation

Amid market volatility and the uproar over the negative financial report by the Hindenburg Research on the Adani group, Opposition are meeting on February 3, Friday to coordinate their strategy in Parliament, a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue of the Adani Group stock rout.

Various opposition parties on Thursday stalled both houses of Parliament over the Adani issue and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee investigation into it.

#BREAKING #Adani Group firms fall for 7th day running amid allegations; #AdaniEnterprises tumbles 20 pc.



Congress demands JPC investigation

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe said, “I may ask Mr Pralhad Joshi ji what is the harm of demanding the constitution of JPC because of the scam and it has assumed a very greater dimension. In view of the people’s concern and the apprehensions, we are observing that the entire stock market has been reeling under total uncertainty, where people’s hard earned money are involved.”

It is under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership post 2014 that Adani’s valuations have soared, said Congress’ Dr Ajoy Kumar, “The SBI and LIC invested (in Adani stocks) in spite of the rout in the shares of the Adani group. Secondly, there are reports the Adani family members themselves invested in the Adani FPO. This is not only illegal, it’s a criminal act. This is a fraud of massive proportions. The valuation (of Adani) was $ 7 bn in 2014 and it was raised to the level of $ 70 bn with the help of Modiji. This is the biggest fraud. The company which doesn’t have enough money to repay loans saw its valuations rise with the help of Modi ji and his leaders.”

Money of ‘crores of investors’ involved: Jairam Ramesh

A JPC should be constituted said Congress general secretary communications, Jairam Ramesh, “Why are we and the other political parties raising this issue repeatedly, it is because Rs 78,000 Cr of the Life Insurance Corporation has been invested in Adani (stocks of group companies), crores of people from the Indian middle class have invested in Adani stocks apart from SBI, SBI Mutual Fund, Pension funds and the market value of the stock has reduced in the last 5-6 days. Naturally, that’s why we are asking for a JPC. This is an issue pertaining to crores of Indians via LIC, SBI, pension funds.”

Congress leader Manoj Tewari reiterated the party’s demand for a JPC probe and said, “We dont want a talk-out’. We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The reason why we are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee is not because it is individual specific. We are concerned about the failure of the regulatory institutions that why is it that an unknown company puts out a report and the markets react in this manner? Has there been a failure of SEBI, RBI,” he asked.

