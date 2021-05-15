Congress Slams Centre Over COVID Vaccination Policy, Demands 'universal Vaccination'

Amid an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus across the country, Congress leader requested the Central Government to vaccinate 60 percent of the population through a universal vaccination programme which can prevent a possible third wave.

"It is unfortunate that India is still lagging behind as only 10.08 of the country's population has been administered with the single-dose and 2.8 percent of the people got both doses. All these figures have been collected by Oxford University based on government data at ourworldindata.org," said Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil.

कोरोना वैक्सीन हर 100 की आबादी में डोज़ देने वाले देशों की प्रतिशत में भारत दुनिया के देशों में 77 वें पायदान पर पिछडा। सेशेल्स, इजरायल, युएई और सैंड मैरिनो ने 100% वही यूके,अमरिका, मालदीव ने 80% से ज्यादा आबादी को कोरोना का टीका लगाया।भारत 13 प्रतिशत को भी पार नहीं कर सका है। pic.twitter.com/hPbQQHa0uC — Shaktisinh Gohil (@shaktisinhgohil) May 14, 2021

He added, "In order to tackle the pandemic, scientists testified that we have to vaccinate more than 60 percent of the entire population. Therefore, there is always a need for universal vaccination in our country, that is, free vaccination for all.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not adopting the "India First" approach in vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 like the US and UK, and for exporting six crore vaccine doses to other nations when Indians were not getting them.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday suggested that the Centre should centralize the system of procuring vaccines. He said that India could not afford to continue as per the Union govt's current policy with regards to vaccination.

On Thursday, while addressing a press briefing, the Central government claimed that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses). This is expected to give a huge fillip to the vaccination drive in India.

COVID vaccine doses given in India cross 18 cr-mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crores, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 3,25,071 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. The total of 18,04,29,261 includes 96,27,199 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,63,754 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 81,48,757 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 42,55,362 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,67,99,389 and 87,50,224 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,43,15,317 and 1,75,47,584 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

