Congress Slams Centre Over Differential COVISHIELD Pricing; Dubs It 'Crony Bonanza Scheme'

On Wednesday, the Congress party lambasted the Centre over the disparity in COVISHIELD sale prices for the Centre, state governments and private hospitals. For instance, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala disapproved of the Serum Institute of India offering this COVID-19 vaccine at Rs.400 to states while the Centre procured it at Rs.150 only. Pointing out further that private hospitals could purchase COVISHIELD at a steeper rate of Rs.600, he claimed that this was an attempt by the Union government to make money out of people's misery.

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared the Centre's new vaccine policy to demonetisation. According to him, the latest move will ensure that the common person will have to stand in line and accrue a loss in terms of money, health and life. Moreover, he contended that only a few industrialists shall be benefited in the process.

While the Congress party initially welcomed the Centre's decision to open up vaccination for all persons aged above 18 from May 1, it subsequently claimed that the modified vaccine policy is regressive and inequitable. According to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, the Centre was trying to run away from responsibility and worsen the inequality between the states as well as between poor and rich Indians. Moreover, it called upon the Union government to consider its concerns in a spirit of "constructive cooperation".

