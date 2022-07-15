Congress Slams Centre Over Latest Parliament Order; 'Durbar Of Sycophancy'

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on July 18, a notice has been issued by the Parliament security office stating that any sort of demonstrations, dharna, or religious ceremony will not be allowed within the limits of Parliament House. Congress has slammed the order stating that the BJP wants to transform the country's democracy into a dictatorship as opposition parties are not allowed to raise their voice. The session shall conclude on August 13.

The notice stated, “Members cannot use the precincts of Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony.”

Congress slams Centre's latest Parliamentary order

Responding to the latest order, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted the order and gave a cryptic caption which said, "Vishguru's latest salvo— D(h)arna Mana Hai!"

Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai! pic.twitter.com/4tofIxXg7l — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 15, 2022

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill called the order 'Dark day for Democracy'. Taking to Twitter, he said that this is an official stamp on the BJP government's mission to transform democracy into a dictatorship where only heads should nod and slogans should not be raised. He called the new order an attack on the ethos of Parliament. BJP wants to transform “Temple of Democracy” into “Durbar of Sycophancy”, he said.

Dark day for democracy !!



This is Official Stamp on BJP Govt mission to transform democracy into dictatorship where only heads should nod & slogans should not be raised !!



Attack on ethos of Parliament -BJP wants to transform “temple of democracy” into “durbar of sycophancy” pic.twitter.com/4h9svXDZP2 — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 15, 2022

List of unparliamentary words released

On July 14, a new booklet was released by the Lok Sabha secretariat ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session that stated the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'COVID spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha secretariat has further listed words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna', 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani', 'khoon se kheti' and 'behri sarkar' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the Houses, according to the booklet.

Some words and expressions are declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments, and are compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

(Image: @NSUI/Twitter/PTI/ANI)