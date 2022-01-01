Congress Slams Centre, Says GST Hike Deferred Due To BJP's Fear Of Losing Upcoming Polls

After the Centre announced to defer the earlier decision to increase GST on textiles from 5% to 12%, Congress spokesperson Mohan Prakash on Saturday slammed the BJP, stating that the decision was taken out of fear of losing the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.



"Due to the opposition of the Congress Party and the Congress-ruled states and fearing an impact on the elections in five states, this increase has now been postponed till February 28 in a hurry. This date may get extended by 1 month due to elections," Prakash said.

"Have you ever thought about what our government is giving us on the new year for our happiness and prosperity? What are Modi Ji and his government wishing for us? Like for the last seven years, this year also the gift given to the people of the country by the Modi government is - 'Gift of Mahangai- Price Rise and Inflation'," the Congress leader added.

"Finished goods such as apparel and textiles are set to get more expensive from 1 January 2022, with the Union government increasing the GST on such items from 5% to 12%. The GST rate on apparel costing up to Rs 1,000 per piece has been hiked from 5% to 12%. Also affected by the same hike are rates of textiles, including woven fabrics, synthetic yarn, blankets, tents, and accessories such as tablecloths or serviettes. It may be worth noting that the decision was not reversed- it was postponed. This tax will be imposed again on the people as soon as the elections are completed," the Congress leader said.

GST council retains 5% tax slab for textiles

Amid the furore from textile manufacturers, the GST Council conducted the emergency meeting and decided to retain the tax on textile to 5% and not raise it to 12% on Friday. The GST Council had put the decision on hold to hike the tax rate on textiles after many states including West Bengal opposed the decision.

Textile Manufacturers and garment makers have opposed the government’s proposal to increase the tax slab on textiles. While deliberating on the issue, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the 46th meeting of the GST Council on Friday and discussed it with top officials and representatives. Representatives from different states were also present at the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)