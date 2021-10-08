Congress Slams Centre's 'failed J&K Policy' After Terrorists Gun Down 2 Srinagar Teachers

Slamming the Modi govt's policy failure, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, condemned the killing of two Kashmiri teachers by terrorists in Srinagar. Claiming that the Centre's revocation of Article 370 & demonetisation had failed to check terror in the valley, he said that the consequences were being borne by civilians. Two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah Sangam.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Abrogation of Article 370 failed'

कश्मीर में हिंसा की घटनाएँ बढ़ती जा रही हैं। आतंकवाद ना तो नोटबंदी से रुका ना धारा 370 हटाने से- केंद्र सरकार सुरक्षा देने में पूरी तरह असफ़ल रही है।



हमारे कश्मीरी भाई-बहनों पर हो रहे इन हमलों की हम कड़ी निंदा करते हैं व मृतकों के परिवारों को शोक संवेदनाएँ भेजते हैं।#Kashmir — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2021

Similarly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor argued that the recent killing has shown that insecurity is growing despite govt's much-touted gains. Batting for a better Kashmir policy, he condemned the killings. Manish Tewari, on the other hand, claimed that Pakistan via its proxies was targetting J&K and would next target Punjab. He also slammed the Centre for not taking note of Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Samiti's earning regarding such attacks.

The recent targeted killings in Kashmir show how insecurity is growing despite Govt's much-touted gains. After a beloved Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist MakhanLal Bindroo was killed, a golgappa seller yesterday, two teachers today (all KPs)&a KashmiriMuslim. Kashmir policy in tatters. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2021

On 5 th of October 2021 Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Samiti had written to Lt Governor @manojsinha_ warning of such targeted killings and asking for Security but unfortunately they were not heard.

Unfortunate consequences are before us. @AmitShah should instruct J&K Adminstration pic.twitter.com/M8dS6As1wp — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 7, 2021

Teachers killed in Srinagar

On Thursday, two school teachers - Supinder Kaur (Principal) and Deepak Chand were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by the terrorists in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. The two victims - residents of Allochi Bagh - were working in Government Boys Higher Secondary School. As per reports, the terrorists had lined up all teachers of the school, checked their ID cards and mobile phones, before gunning down the Sikh and Hindu teachers - Kaur & Chand.

Later, the Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) took responsibility for the attack. In its letter, the TRF stated that it killed the teachers for allegedly asking the parents to send their children for August 15 celebrations at the school. The TRF also claimed that it does not target innocents or civilians, but the ones who 'collaborate' with the Government of India.

In addition, the TRF has once against warned that domicile holders and people who collaborate with the Government will be targeted. Among other warnings, the TRF has also asserted that people should install and use CCTV cameras outside their homes or shops. The TRF has refuted a 'religious angle' to the attack after killing two minority teachers.

This attack comes days after three civilians were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. Terrorists first gunned down a prominent Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. Then, Virender Paswan - a street vendor from Bihar - was gunned down near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar and Mohd Shafi Lone - a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead in Bandipora District. The hunt for all the assailants is on.