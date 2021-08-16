Congress Slams Centre's Silence Over Fall Of Kabul; Urges PM To Chalk Out Evacuation Plan

As Kabul's airspace closes amid an 'uncontrolled situation', Congress slammed the Modi government's silence over the Taliban take over of Afghanistan on Monday. Issuing a statement, Congress urged the Centre to respond maturely, politically and diplomatically over the fall of the Ghani government. India is currently preparing to evacuate sensitive Afghani nationals and Indians in the war-torn nation from Kabul.

Congress condemns India's silence on Taliban takeover

"Modi govt's refusal to set in motion a plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication. Taliban and Haqqani Network connections with Pakistan's ISI and JeM, LeT, JuD are known. There is an urgent need to revisit our geo-political interests in this background and its impact on J&K," said Congress. It added, "PM and EAM need to come out and clearly spell out our policy for safe return of our citizens, embassy personnel as also our future relationship. We are still in dark over Modi govt's role in Doha talks".

Ghani steps down, flees and issues statement

Earlier in the day, ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani put out his first statement after fleeing Kabul to Tajikistan saying that had a “hard choice” today- either he could leave the country or allow the insurgents to destruct Kabul, a city with a population of nearly six million people. “The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out,” he wrote. He entrusted the Taliban to safeguard Afghanis' “honour, wealth and self-esteem”. Ghani stepped down as President after the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul, urging the govt to do a 'peaceful transition' to the terror group.

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.

Meanwhile, US and 60 other countries said that it was working on the safe departure of foreign nationals and Afghans from the war-torn nation, reminding the Taliban of its responsibility for protecting human lives. Urging the Taliban to keep its roads, airports and border-crossing open, the nations assured Afghanis of assistance. China and Pakistan, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.