Congress Slams CM Himanta Biswa's 'divisive Politics' Remark; Calls Him 'most Communal CM'

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Left-liberals of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora countered the leader's allegations and claimed that he was the 'most communal CM' in the state's history. Holding Sarma responsible for 'polarizing the state', Bora alleged that after he became the CM, he had introduced 'communal politics' in every walk of life. The senior Congress leader also urged Himanta Biswa Sarma to 'read history' carefully and not attempt to 'rewrite' it.

"As far as Assam is concerned, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most communal Chief Minister we have ever had. Especially after he became Chief Minister, in every walk of life, he is doing communal politics and politics of hatred. He is creating division among minorities and polarizing everywhere," said Ripun Bora during an interview with ANI.

"First I request the chief minister of Assam to read history very carefully and not make the futile attempt to rewrite the history to mislead the country and people," he added.

Congress amplified Hindu-Muslim divide: Sarma

Accusing the 'Left and Liberals' of creating a divide between communities in India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that religion should not become a cause of bloodshed among people in the country. Delivering a power-packed speech expounding on the relevance of Veer Savarkar in present times, Sarma described religion as an academic activity to know oneself. He added that after independence, Left-liberals designed academic curricula of India in a way that 'produce rebels and cause a divide between communities'. They seek ways to eliminate the respect for State from the minds of people, he added.

“Following a religion is an academic activity to know yourself and should not become a cause for blood-shed and activities against the country. Left and Liberals are responsible for bitterness between us (Hindus-Muslims). Congress amplified it for vote bank,” the Assam CM said.

The CM's remarks came during a book launch event in Guwahati which was also attended by its writers Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit. Lauding the book, Sarma said that the memoir will inspire young readers to challenge historical negationism regarding the patriot.

Glad to participate in a discussion on Uday Mahurkar & Chirayu Pandit's book 'Veer Savarkar: the Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition' at ITA Machkhowa. It throws light on untold truths & will inspire young readers to challenge historical negationism involving the patriot. pic.twitter.com/xNcaI2PGhg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 4, 2021

(With Agency Inputs)