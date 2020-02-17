Congress Claims Goa CM Downplaying Terror Threat Due To Its 'close Casinos' Demand

State Congress President Girish Chodankar on Monday slammed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for allegedly downplaying the terror threat to the state last week. According to Congress, the CM's actions were due to the Congress party demanding closure of casinos. He further slammed Sawant for blaming the media for triggering panic after Section 144 was imposed.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters in Panaji, he said, "On the one hand, he says that the intelligence of a terror attack is a routine matter. Then he says that the threat no longer exists. The government is denying a terror threat to Goa because we have demanded that casinos in Goa should be shut down until the threat blows over."

Opposition demands closure of Casinos

A day after Section 144 was imposed in North Goa for two months following inputs of a terror threat, the Goa Congress on Thursday demanded that casinos in the state should be shut down during this period as they are vulnerable to become "terror hideouts." They had demanded the closure of casinos for 60 days.

Section 144 imposed in Goa

Following intelligence inputs about possible terror threat along the west coast, Section 144 was imposed last for a period of 60 days. The opposition had accused the Goa government of creating a "Kashmir-like" situation in the state by the prolonged imposition of Section 144.

The North Goa district administration issued the order earlier this week, in view of "possible terror threats" along the Western Coast and in order to prevent possible "anti-social elements" from committing crimes in the state. Tourism industry stakeholders also criticised the prohibition, complaining that the development triggered panic amongst tourists inbound to Goa. Goa's conventional tourism season stretches between October and March.

Meanwhile, CM Sawant had blamed the media for an "unprecedented media coverage" and creating panic among the locals as well as tourists.

Read: Goa administration denies terror threat, says Section 144 imposed as routine process