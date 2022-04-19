Congress Slams Karnataka Govt Over Seer's Cut-money Claims, Says 'corruption Everywhere'

After Lingayat pontiff Dingaleshwar Swamy alleged that the mutts have to pay 30% commission to avail the grants in Karnataka, the state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was slammed by Congress on Tuesday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Congress' General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said that it was ''common for the Basavaraj Bommai government to receieve a 30% commission from monasteries''.

Highlighting that corruption was widespread in Karnataka, Surjewala attacked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for saying that the head of a Mutt issuing statement was ''not enough''', and seeking details like "who asked for commission" and "how much commission was paid". "Bommai asks for proof instead of ordering an investigation," the Congress General Secretary said.

"Only fake Hindus can do such a thing"

Surjewala also slammed minister BC Patil for calling Dingaleshwar seer "like a chameleon, changing colours to suit the situation", and accused him of mocking the seer community. "Only fake Hindus can do such a thing. This is the fake Hinduism of BJP," the Congress leader wrote on social media.

Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swamiji, on Monday, alleged that mutts in the state were told to pay up to a 30 percent commission for the release of grant funds sanctioned to them. “Yeh andar ki baat hai. Sab ko pata hai corruption hai (This is an internal matter. Everyone knows there is corruption),” said Dingaleshwar seer.

Karnataka contractor death & Eswarappa's resignation

The allegations from the seer come at a time the Karnataka government is embroiled in a controversy surrounding contractors death'in the state. Santhosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption was found dead. Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills.

A furore had erupted in Karnataka after Patil’s alleged suicide note, sent as a Whatsapp message, mentioned Minister KS Eshwarappa as "solely responsible" for his death. Following protests, Eshwarappa tendered his resignation and vowed to come back after clearing his name.