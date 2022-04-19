Congress Slams KCR Govt For Inaction After TRS Leader's Son & Aide Held In Gang-rape Case

Former Union Minister and senior Indian National Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday attacked K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for its inaction after the son of a TRS councillor and another person were arrested in a gang-rape case.

"It is very convenient for them, they don't see anything. When such a crime has happened, one of their own people is involved and if they don't take action then they have lost the right to rule this state," Chowdhury said.

She added, "The accused is a son of a TRS councillor, then what is the TRS waiting for? Why no action had been taken."

Woman given spiked cool drink, gang-raped; TRS leader's son among 2 arrested

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times for three days by two men, including a local TRS leader's son, after being offered a cool drink lacked with sedatives in Telangana's Suryapet district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened in the residence of one of the accused in Kodad town from Friday night to Sunday. One of the two accused was known to the victim. He had asked her to visit his home under the pretext of some work. The woman was allegedly given a cool drink following which both the men raped her multiple times and also assaulted her.

The woman went to her house on Sunday night and informed the incident to her mother who approached the Kodad police station and lodged a complaint.

After the case was registered, the victim was sent for medical examination and later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following this, police apprehended the accused, who is TRS councillor Pasha's son Mohd Ghouse Pasha and his friend Sai Ram Reddy who are being quizzed by the police. The mobile phones of the accused have also been seized.