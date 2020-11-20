Congress Slams Kejriwal Govt's 'Rs 2000 If No Mask' Fine In Delhi; Predicts Corruption

To control the rise of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, the AAP government on Thursday announced sweeping measures including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks. Opposing CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government's "tyrannical" decision of imposing the fine, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said that this fine should be immediately withdrawn as it will increase corruption.

"This tyrannical decision (Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing a mask in Delhi) will increase corruption. Who can guarantee that the defaulter will not bargain? This fine when people do not have jobs indicate that perhaps he's short of funds for his advertising," Chaudhary said.

The Congress leader suggested that a fine of Rs 100 should be levied and masks should be distributed to make people realise that they have committed a mistake. "Congress opposes this. This fine should be immediately withdrawn. Instead of that, awareness should be created among people. A fine of Rs 100 should be levied and masks should be distributed so that people feel that they have made a mistake," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. "In Delhi, a large number of people are wearing masks but still some are not wearing them. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place. Till now it was Rs 500. If you wear a mask, there are fewer chances of people contracting COVID-19. I appeal to all religious, social organisations and political parties to distribute masks," Kejriwal had said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court rapped the AAP government, asking it if it could explain to those who had lost their near and dear ones to COVID-19 in the last 18 days why the administration did not take steps when cases were spiralling in the city. The court also asked the government to look at the situation with a "magnifying glass".

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. As many as 7,546 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the infection tally to over 5.1 lakh while 98 more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,041.

