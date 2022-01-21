Congress Slams Kerala Govt; Claims COVID-19 Restrictions Withdrawn For CPI (M)'s Benefit

In a fresh attack against the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) government, leader of the opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan on Friday stated that the Kerala government had changed the COVID-19 guidelines in the interests of the ruling party. He alleged that the CPI(M)-led government had revoked the stringent measures to conduct party meetings in the state.



Satheesan alleged that the left government had manipulated the laws as they wanted to conduct party conferences in various districts including Thrissur and Kasargode.

"Kerala government has manipulated the criteria for restrictions with regard to COVID-19. Earlier, the criterion for such restrictions was based on Total Positivity Rate (TPR) but now it has been changed to a number of patients hospitalised. This is done only because the government wants to conduct the district conferences of CPI(M)" said Satheesan. "Today, they are going to start district conferences in Thrissur and Kasargode districts. These two districts are excluded from the restricted areas only because they want to conduct party conferences there," he added.

The senior Congress leader further claimed that many CPI (M) leaders have not isolated themselves despite coming in contact with several COVID positive people, who were infected during the CPI (M) meeting held in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

"CPI(M) leaders participated in the district conference of Thiruvananthapuram. Hundreds of people who participated in the meeting have tested COVID positive. Even then, these leaders are not ready to go for quarantine. They are still participating in district conferences of other districts," Satheesan said.

Slamming the state government further, he alleged that the state government is adamant to conduct the rallies and meetings where a large number of people will participate despite the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. He further denounced the educational institutes for conducting exams amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 and claimed that 30-40% of students have tested positive in the state.

"Various universities are conducting exams right now. Between 30 to 40 per cent of students are COVID positive. Either they are in the hospital or taking rest in their homes. Even then, universities are adamant about conducting the exams," he said.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Meanwhile, Kerala experienced the biggest single-day increase, with 46,387 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Kerala State Health Department. There are 1,99,041 active cases in the state. A total of 15,388 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. According to the Kerala Health Department, 32 people have died from COVID in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 51,501.

