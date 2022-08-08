Congress Slams Kharge's ED Summons During Session, Calls It An 'affront To Parliament'

The Congress, on Monday, raised objections to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) interrogation of senior party Mallikarjun Kharge during the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament alleging that it was being done with the 'sole purpose of harassing' the Rajya Sabha LoP and the party.

In a lengthy statement shared by the party on Twitter, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, called the investigation an 'outright affront to the sacred institution of Parliament', and demanded that presiding officers of both Houses deliberate to ensure that such insults do not recur.

"As already stated, LoP isn't an accused in the National Herald case. LoP also assured that he would extend the fullest cooperation and would meet when the Parliament is not in session. The summons were issued by the ED for the sole purpose of conducting a search of the office premises of YIL in the National Herald building and recording of a statement to that effect. This exercise could very well have been conducted in the presence of counsel authorised by LoP for the purpose. ED did not accede to this request and insisted on his presence," said Ramesh.

"This was done with the sole purpose of harassing LoP and the Congress party. Notwithstanding this fact, in such matters, issuing of summons by ED or any law-enforcing agencies to any MP much less the Leader of Opposition when the Parliament is in session is an outright affront to the sacred institution of Parliament and Parliamentarians. Under the circumstances, in keeping with the sanctity of Parliament & Parliamentarians and its time-honoured conventions, it is high time that presiding officers of both Houses may deliberate & ensure that such gross affronts on the Parliament and MPs does not recur," he added.

Young Indian office sealed, Kharge summoned

Mallikarjun Kharge was asked by the ED to be present at the Young Indian Pvt. Limited office in the Herald House at 12.30 pm on Thursday, August 4. The summons came after the ED sealed the Young Indian office in New Delhi instructing that the premises not be opened without permission from the agency. Sources claimed that the ED recovered 'incriminating documents' during its recent raids in connection with the National Herald case.

After hours of interrogation, the Congress leader remarked that his summons came at a time when he was in the Parliament 'questioning the Modi Government'.

"I was to host dinner for Vice President election candidate Smt Margaret Alva Ji. I was held back unreasonably by ED, but I obliged," the 80-year-old said, asking the 'dictatorial government to be rest-assured that he can do this 'another 100 times'.

It is important to mention that Kharge's appearance assumes significance as he is a key office-bearer of Young Indian. Republic has learnt from its sources that the ED had reasoned summoning Kharge citing the PMLA Act, which states that when the searches are carried out, the Principal Officer has to be essentially present. Sources told the channel that he is the only employee of Young Indian.