JDU Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav's ‘anti-dalit’ Pejorative Against Congress' Bhakta Charan Das

Opposition parties in Bihar have taken offence against the RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s choice of words against the Bihar Congress Chief Bhakta Charan Das and slammed Lalu for using an ‘anti-dalit’ pejorative.

While announcing the fall of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and RJD’s decision to break up with their old ally Congress for the upcoming polls, Lalu said that the alliance is of no use and called the Bihar AICC Chief with a slang that means stupid in ‘Bihari’.

Opposition slams Lalu for his ‘anti-dalit’ pejorative against Congress’ Bhakta Charan Das

Condemning Lalu Prasad Yadav for speaking disgracefully against the Congress’ Dalit leader Bhakta Charan Das, JD(U)’s Ashok Chaudhary slammed Lalu and his party and termed them as an anti-Dalit party. Ashok Chaudhary, who switched to JD(U) from Congress, some years ago condemned Lalu for using unparliamentary language against Bhakta Charan Das and furthered his anti-Dalit argument by citing Tejashwi Yadav’s absence during President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

Ashok Chaudhary, who holds a powerful position in the Bihar cabinet and is also a close aid to CM Nitish Kumar expressed strong disapproval of the language used by the former Bihar chief minister and asserted it showed his “anti-Dalit mindset". “The RJD has always been anti-Dalit. This has been reflected in the type of language Lalu has used against Bhakta Charan Das. Recently, Tejashwi Yadav skipped a function that was addressed by no less a person than President Ram Nath Kovind. That, too, was indicative of the party's disregard for Dalits," said Choudhary, a prominent Dalit leader to PTI.

Chaudhary had previously served as a minister in the Rabri Devi government but has been known to be uncomfortable with the RJD.

Bhakta Charan responds to Lalu, questions him on development of Yadavs in Bihar

On the controversy, Bhakta Charan Das while speaking to Republic Media Network said he respects Lalu Prasad Yadav, as a senior leader, “he is allowed to say whatever he wants to, I respect him and will continue to respect him,” he said while declining to respond to Lalu’s use of unparliamentary words against him. While responding to the question on Lalu’s comment stating that Das knows nothing, he said, “that if Lalu ji knows so much he should know about the condition of poor labourers in the state”. He further added that “Under Lalu’s rule as chief minister has he been able to uplift the poor Yadavs in the state, they should look at the Yadavs' state of education, upliftment etc.” Bhakta Charan further dismissed signs of re-joining the alliance with RJD again in future.



Meanwhile, the BJP also has opined their reaction to Lalu’s contentious use of words, "Lalu Prasad is known for using such language. The Congress, which has ridden piggyback on the RJD, seems to be filled with sudden enthusiasm upon the entry of an imported leader like Kanhaiya Kumar. The party should now brace itself for more insults from Lalu who may not spare even Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said in a statement to PTI.

Lalu Prasad buries alliance with Congress, ends Mahagathbandhan

Lalu Prasad, who is expected to reach Bihar on Sunday, six months after getting bail, stated that he will campaign for the Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats, which have become a flashpoint between Congress & RJD. On Sunday, RJD head Lalu Prasad Yadav dismissed any collaboration with the Congress, thereby burying the Mahagathbandhan. He questioned whether he was expected to grant seats to Congress that would lose because of their bad polling result. The RJD's ally Congress has announced that it will contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections, thereby ending their 'Mahagathbandhan.'

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he asked, "What alliance with Congress? Do we leave everything to Congress for losing? For losing of deposits?". When asked about Congress' Bhakta Charan Das' allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, he scoffed, "Does he know anything?". Yadav will be arriving in Patna later today, as confirmed by his son Tejashwi and will attend a bypoll rally.

With PTI Inputs

