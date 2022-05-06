Congress Slams PM Amid Row Over COVID Figures; 'Modi Bhai Or Tulsi Bhai', Who Is Correct?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently claimed that India suffered 4.7 million "excess" million deaths between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, due to COVID. The WHO report claimed that India’s COVID death tally was nearly 10 times more than the country’s official record of 5,20,000. However, the Centre came forward to rubbish the report and said that the nation does not agree with the methodology followed by WHO in calculating the death tally.

Following this, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa on Thursday slammed the Centre and PM Modi over the ‘excess’ COVID death report. Speaking about the death tally, Kalappa took a jibe at the PM and said that he had earlier given WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a Gujarati name, calling him ‘Tulsi Bhai’. Reminding people of the name given by PM Modi denoting their friendly nature, the Congress leader asked who was projecting the wrong number in terms of COVID-19 deaths.

Taking to Twitter to comment on the WHO COVID controversy, Brijesh Kalappa wrote, “PM Modi gave WHO Chief Tedros a Gujarati name — ‘Tulsi Bhai’. WHO has now confirmed that 4.7 Million (47 lakh) Indians died of COVID- a number disputed by India which says that only about 4 lakh people died. Will Modi Bhai or Tulsi Bhai tell which number is correct?” he asked. This came after several top health officials, as well as the Centre, dismissed the numbers given out by WHO claiming it to be wrongly calculated.

Health Ministry counters WHO report on COVID-19 Fatalities

Countering WHO's data, the Union Ministry of Health said that it "objects to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data". It further stated that despite India's consistent objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, the WHO "released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns".

The international body's newly prepared report constitutes data collected between 1 January 2020, and 31 December 2021, and suggests that India saw 4.7 million excess deaths as opposed to the official record of 5,20,000.

In its release, the Centre underscored that it has informed WHO that such mathematical models should not be used for projecting excess mortality numbers in view of the availability of authentic data published through the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the Registrar General of India (RGI). Further highlighting flaws of WHO's "unsound" and "scientifically questionable methodology of data collection", the Centre said that the organisation obtained data on 17 Indian states from questionable websites and media reports for their mathematical model.

