Congress Slams Punjab Govt's PFI Ban Notification, 'AAP Blindly Following BJP's Footsteps'

After the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years on September 28, the Punjab government has now joined hands with the Union government against anti-national fronts. The AAP-led regime has issued a notification declaring PFI and its 5 affiliates as unlawful and directed the administration to take strict action against those found supporting the organisations.

Congress questions Punjab Govt's PFI Ban Notification

A massive controversy erupted on Friday after Congress raised questions over the Punjab government's PFI ban notification claiming that the 'AAP is blindly following the footsteps of the BJP'. While exclusively speaking with Republic TV, Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira claimed that banning any organisation is not a solution as it is a violation of constitutional rights.

"Personally, I do not support the banning of any organization like this. It is our fundamental right as per the constitution where we have freedom of speech. There is no purpose resolved by imposing a ban instead dialogue is a way. AAP is blindly following the dictates of the Modi government without knowing the ground reality of PFI in Punjab".

Reacting to this, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Congress and stated, "I do not understand why Congress is so much supporting PFI, knowing that they are involved in several violent cases as their special unit who were trained to handle arms and ammunition. They are the ones creating a dangerous environment within the country. They are involved in anti-national activities, and terror funding cases, and in spite of all these Congress is supporting OFI. this is very concerning for the entire nation as an opposition party in the Parliament is extending support to those spreading violence in the country," he said.

"Congress which is more than 60 years old has always supported such organisations. Rahul Gandhi needs to give answers on the issue that Sukhpal Khaira has raised", added Sirsa

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

On Wednesday, the Central government banned the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and has "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. The Centre also outlawed several PFI associates for five years, following the second round of crackdown against its leaders. The organisations which have been declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Following the ban, the digital footprint of the outfit and its associates are also being wiped out as the official website of the group was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Also, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website, has also been taken out from the world of the internet.

(Image: PTI)