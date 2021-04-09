Congress Slams RS Prasad For Remarks Against Rahul; Urges Him To 'follow Raj Dharma'

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday responded to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's tweetstorm against Rahul Gandhi asserting that the grand-old party would continue to lobby for public good amid the second wave of the Coronavirus crisis that had rocked the nation.

"Your trick of being a ‘perpetually peeved minister’ no longer works. Look around you, the 2nd wave of COVID-19 has hit us. We will lobby for - 1. Every Indian to be vaccinated. 2. End of discrimination in allocation of vaccine to Opposition States. 3. Halting export of Corona vaccine to foreign countries to bolster PM’s image when our fellow Indians are facing huge shortages," he said.

"We will lobby for- 4. End of digital isolation of poor in vaccination. 5. Doubling GOI’s allocation for Corona Vaccine procurement so that vaccine is available to everyone who needs it. 6. Empowering State Govts’ in vaccine procurement & distribution. 7. Direct Income Support to the vulnerable sections as partial lockdowns happen. So stop riling, frothing & steaming up. Start serving India & fellow Indians. Follow ‘Raj Dharma’," added Randeep Surjewala in a series of tweets.

https://t.co/u47isLzV63 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 9, 2021

Earlier today, Ravi Shankar Prasad took on Rahul Gandhi for perpetually questioning India's vaccination drive and strategies saying, "Fighting a pandemic is not a one-trick game. Apart from vaccination, there needs to be an adequate focus on testing, tracing and treating. Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that he doesn’t understand all this and his ignorance is compounded by his arrogance," said RS Prasad.

India is not facing vaccine starvation but Shri Gandhi is facing attention starvation. Why has Rahul Gandhi not yet taken vaccine?Is it an oversight or he doesnt want it or has he already taken one in many of his undisclosed trips to foreign locations but doesnt want to disclose? — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

The war-of-words broke out after Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking for vaccination to be opened for "everyone who needs it" and a "halt to vaccine exports immediately." The Congress MP also asked the government to expedite the approval of other vaccinations saying that the scientific community's and vaccine suppliers' efforts had been hampered by the Central Government's inadequate "implementation and oversight."