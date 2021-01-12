Congress Slams SC's Decision On Farm Laws; Joins SAD In Questioning Committee Formation

As the Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the agriculture laws enacted in September and formed a four-member committee, Congress leader Sandip Dikshit has said that he does not believe in a committee.

"A stay is not a solution. The core issues have to be addressed. According to me, a Constitution bench should have been formed. However, the court staying the laws sends the message that there is the other side as well which the government did not show. Nowadays, even SC speaks in favour of the Centre only. I do not believe in any committee," he said.

Akali Dal to hold an emergency meeting

Reacting to the Supreme Court's order, Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa speaking to Republic Media Network said, "Yesterday, the Centre had filed an affidavit in the court saying that it will not withdraw the laws. In such a situation, the formation of a committee makes no sense as the Centre is firm on its stand. How is the formation of the committee justified?"

"Also, these laws have been implemented across the country, so saying that there will be a stay on this will not be justifiable. If the Centre says that will believe the Supreme Court's orders, then it would have made some sense but the government has not left any option with the farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, the core committee of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will also hold an emergency meeting later in the day to consider the situation in the wake of the Supreme Court Order, party spokesperson Harcharan Singh Bains said. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will preside over the meeting.

SC stays implementation of agri laws

"We are staying three farm laws until further orders," Chief Justice SA Bobde said. Four members of the committee formed by the three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde include:

BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan

On the Centre's assertion that Khalistani elements had infiltrated the farmers' protest, it also asked the government of India to file an affidavit on the same by Wednesday.

A key point of the hearing was that four top lawyers who had appeared for the farmers groups and others in the hearing on Monday failed to appear on Tuesday. The Tuesday hearing had begun with lawyer ML Sharma informing the Apex Court that farmers had rejected the notion of a committee to resolve the impasse, to which the CJI, observed that the lawyers involved should also display faith in the judicial process. This was reiterated by senior counsel Harish Salve during the course of the hearing as well.

"We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so," CJI Bobde said.

"We are concerned about the validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee," he said.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws, while the farmers' leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

