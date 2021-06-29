Congress Slams Union Min After He Pulled Up Rahul Gandhi For 'forgetting' Narasimha Rao

A day after BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of being 'so busy' that he forgot to pay tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan rebuked the Union Minister's tweet, calling it 'distasteful.'

Dr Dasoju Sravan also stated that BJP leaders should first learn to respect their own veteran leaders who have worked hard all their life to build the party instead of trying to grab Congress stalwart's legacy.

He said, "Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has made a quite irresponsible and distasteful tweet on Rahul Gandhi on the auspicious occasion of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations. Kishan Reddy expressed concern over Rahul Gandhi not paying respects to PV Narasimha Rao. This is nothing but unnecessarily prying into the internal matters of the Congress party."

"That is none of BJP's business. In fact, Kishan Reddy has humiliated PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion. If Kishan Reddy is so concerned, he should first speak about how PM Modi Narendra Modi has sidelined and humiliated the BJP party founding stalwarts like LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi," he added.

BJP pulls up Rahul over 'forgetting' Narasimha Rao

On the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, G Kishan Reddy on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of being 'so busy' that he forgot to pay tribute to the leader who served the party lifelong. Pointing out that it was 'appalling' to see the party trample over his legacy, he added that the 'political untouchability' was unfortunate and distasteful.

Reddy was quoted by ANI saying, "Rahul Gandhi does not have time to pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. The people should understand why the Gandhi family behaved against Rao."

Earlier, he tweeted:

So busy is Shri @RahulGandhi that he has “forgotten" to pay tributes to Sri #PVNarasimhaRao Garu on his 100th Jayanti. Sri PVNR was a lifelong Congressman, yet appalling to see how one dynasty tramples over his legacy.



Such political untouchability is distasteful & unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/zQTyt035E6 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 28, 2021



People all over the country remembered him but there remained silence on the part of Congress' top brass, which did not go unnoticed by many, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Narasimha Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five-year term after taking over as Prime Minister in 1991, is credited with liberalizing the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes. He had become the Prime Minister when India was facing both a political and an economic crisis, but despite all the challenges, Rao managed to lay foundations for today’s Indian economy.

Rao's grandson and BJP leader NV Subhash also claimed that Congress did not pay tribute because the former Prime Minister was not from the 'Gandhi family' and he was from South India.

