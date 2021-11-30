Congress Slams Uttarakhand CM Over Repeal Of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill

After the Uttarakhand government announced repealing the Char Dham Devasthanam Board Management Bill on Tuesday, Congress has slammed the state government, saying that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls.

This came after a report reviewed by a high-level committee set up by the Uttarakhand government was submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the presence of the State Assembly Speaker and other cabinet ministers like Subodh Uniyal and Satpal Maharaj. The report suggests the Chief Minister to take back the act which brings over 50 temples under the state government's control.

Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill

The Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board which remained a centre of protests by the priest community in Uttarakhand for about two years now, was initially formed by former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat when he came to power in 2017. During this time, the body was formed by the state government to regulate the Char Dham - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and many other temples under the Uttarakhand government. Following this, Rawat's cabinet also approved a draft for the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Bill 2019 and later tabled it in the state assembly which triggered massive chaos inside and outside the Assembly.

Later, the Act was enacted and came to be known as Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act 2019. However, it received immense backlash from the priests who were against the formation of both the board as well as the bill, which they believed was an encroachment upon their rights and further demanded its dissolution. Later, former Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat made an effort to take back the laws and introduced plans for the same. But after he resigned, CM Dhami announced about reviewing the Act during his visit to Uttarkashi this year and formed a committee headed by Manohar Kant, Badrinath Temple Committee chief.

Image: PTI, ANI