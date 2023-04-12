Congress Snubs Sachin Pilot In Delhi, Vows To 'take Action' As Rajasthan Congress Implodes

Indian National Congress on Wednesday indicated action against Sachin Pilot over his protest against the Ashok Gehlot government. The Congress top brass also denied a meeting with the Tonk MLA in the national capital, according to sources.

On Tuesday, Pilot sat on a fast in Jaipur, stacking pressure on Congress by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government for "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran the state.

Sources privy to the development said that Congress top brass, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhis, snubbed Sachin Pilot and refused to meet him even for a brief meeting.

Rajasthan Congress-in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that action will be taken against Pilot. He said that Pilot should have raised his concerns with him.

"I agree with the issue of corruption raised by Sachin Pilot but the way he raised it is not correct. He should have raised it during the Assembly session... Today (discussion with Sachin Pilot) happened for half an hour and we will talk tomorrow also. I will analyze all things and prepare a report as to who is at fault. Action should have been taken in the past but was not done but this time action will be taken," Randhawa said.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan CM Gehlot side-stepped questions about Sachin Pilot's protest, saying his government's focus was on lessening inflation and nothing else is going to distract him from it.

He also sought to reject Pilot's charge of government inaction in corruption cases during the previous BJP dispensation, saying the Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has raided several corrupt officers, something that has not happened in any other place in the country.