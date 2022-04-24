Congress Sold India's Highest Civilian Honour To Rana Kapoor In Exchange For Loyalty: BJP

BJP leader Amit Malviya reprimanded the Congress party on Sunday for 'selling' the country’s highest civilian honour, after Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor revealed that he was 'forced' to buy an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Vadra in 2010, in exchange for the Padma Bhushan award.

Kapoor, who has been apprehended in a money laundering case two years ago, told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the then Petroleum Minister Murli Deora forced him to buy the painting for Rs 2 crores, the sale proceeds of which were utilized for the treatment of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New York.

Reacting to the development, BJP slammed the grand old party leaders for using the Padma Bhushan as 'an instrument to buy loyalty or silence.'

"It is quite clear from Rana Kapoor’s confession to the ED that the Gandhis and Congress are not just extortionists but were also selling the country’s highest civilian honour to the highest bidder or durbaris, who did their bidding. It was an instrument to buy loyalty or silence," Malviya tweeted.

Speaking to Republic, he said the people should know about the Gandhi family's 'vasooli business' and that they cannot be trusted.

'Was promised Padma Bhushan for buying MF Hussain painting'

As per the charge sheet filed by the ED in a special court in Mumbai, Kapoor claimed that Deora had promised him a Padma Bhushan award and more business in return for the purchase of the MF Hussain painting.

Quoting Kapoor, the charge sheet said, "He (Murli Deora) had even made me several calls and messages also in this regard from multiple mobile numbers. In fact, I was very much reluctant to go for this deal and I had tried also to avoid this deal several times by ignoring his calls/messages and personal meetings".

Kapoor added that he reluctantly proceeded with the transaction against his family's wishes as he could not invite enmity with the Deoras or the Gandhis.

The Yes Bank co-founder also told ED that Sonia Gandhi's close confidante and the late Congress MP Ahmed Patel told him that he would be duly considered for the Padma Bhushan award for performing a "good deed" for the Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies)