Congress' 'Speak Up For Farmers' Campaign Is A Loud Wake-up Call For BJP Govt: Venugopal

Amid the ongoing Farm bill row, the Congress on Saturday ran a nationwide online campaign called 'Speak Up For farmers'. Referring to the campaign, Party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said it was a 'loud wake-up call for the BJP government which is working in the interests of a handful of crony capitalists'. Venugopal further added that the massive campaign successfully amplified the voice of millions of farmers protesting against these 'black laws' across the country.

"The party today ran a nationwide online campaign-- "Speak Up For Farmers"- against the Central Government's dubiously and undemocratically passed anti farmers legislations. The massive campaign successfully amplified the voice of millions of farmers protesting against these black laws across the country," he said in a press statement.

'Centre destroying the farming sector'

Venugopal accused the Central government of destroying the farmers and farming sector in the country to meet the interest of crony capitalists. He further went on to say that over 250 farmers' organisations were protesting against these 'oppressive legislations' across the length and breadth of the country. "It (campaign) was indeed a loud wake-up call for the BJP government which is hell-bent upon destroying the farmers and farming sector in the country to suit the interests of a handful of crony capitalists," he said.

The Congress General secretary also stated that the bills aim at 'scrapping' of Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and 'abolish' the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC), which is undoubtedly going to give a big blow to our farmers who contributed immensely to the economy even during this COVID pandemic period. He alleged that for the benefit of a handful crony capitalist friends, the Modi government has unleashed a diabolical conspiracy by denying democratic discussions and voting in the Parliament on these bills.

On Sunday, September 20, the parliament passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Centre has said that the bills provide farmers the freedom to sell their produce everywhere.

Rahul urges Centre to withdraw farm bills

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said "Let us raise our voices together against the atrocities and exploitation of farmers by the Modi government." Sharing a video, he said that after demonetisation, GST and corona, the farmers are being targeted and they are going to be enslaved by the corporates. He also warned the government that if the farmers come on the street, there will be huge consequences. Gandhi urged the government to withdraw these bills immediately and guarantee MSP to the farmers.

Furthermore, on October 2, the party will observe 'Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas. The party will hold dharnas and marches at all assembly and district headquarters across the country against the farm legislations.

(With inputs from ANI)

