Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Tributes Pour In

In a shocking development on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away due to cardiac arrest. As per sources, the young leader fell unconscious at his residence soon after participating in a TV debate. While he was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, the doctors failed to revive him.

Apart from being the national spokesperson, Tyagi had worked in the party in various capacities. For instance, he handled the media for Congress in the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra. In October 2019, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appointed Tyagi as the party's media in-charge in Uttar Pradesh. This was seen as a bid to improve the media outreach of Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit.

Delhi: Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passes away due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/6v4KxtWVmu — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Tributes pour in

Condoling his demise, Congress wrote on Twitter, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief". Describing Tyagi's untimely death as a "personal loss". Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed that he was an ideologically committed "warrior". On behalf of the UP Congress, she extended her condolences to Tyagi's family. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi opined that his party had lost a "lion". He stated that Rajiv Tyagi's love for Congress and struggle shall always remain an inspiration.

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है।



राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना।



ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020

कॉंग्रेस ने आज अपना एक बब्बर शेर खो दिया।



राजीव त्यागी के कॉंग्रेस प्रेम व संघर्ष की प्रेरणा हमेशा याद रहेंगे।



उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि व परिवार को संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/9C0SNuFFYK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2020

On the other side of the political spectrum, BJP national spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra expressed his shock at this development. He was a panelist in the last debate in which Tyagi had participated. Mentioning that he was at a loss of words, Patra opined that life is uncertain. Another BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said that he was shattered at Tyagi's sudden demise. Islam recalled his interactions with him inside and outside the TV studios.

Its indeed a V Very Sad news that our dear friend and @INCIndia prominent spokesperson @RTforINDIA (Rajiv Tyagi) has left us at such an early age.We hv several fond memories inside n outside the studios. Last we hd met over dinner outside @CNNnews18 studio.Feeling shattered. RIP — Dr. Syed Zafar Islam (@syedzafarBJP) August 12, 2020

