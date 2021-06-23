'Congress Spreads Lies': BJP's Arun Singh Slams Rajasthan Govt, Rules Out Internal Rift

The BJP has hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. BJP leader and Rajasthan state-in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday said that 'nothing is going well' in the Gehlot government. Singh hit out at the Rajasthan government and stated that the crime rate is big in the state. Moreover, he also slammed the grand old party for its stand on the RSS.

'They should look at themselves first': Arun Singh

Hitting out at the Congress for its statement on the RSS, Singh countered and said that the Congress should look at itself first instead of commenting on other organisations. He further hit out at Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies on vaccination and other issues. Singh has asserted that people know the truth. In addition, Singh also criticised other Congress leaders for their stand on Pakistan.

"Congress does the work of spreading lies and Rahul Gandhi himself is a big liar, first spread lies on vaccine and then on many other issues but people know the truth," said Arun Singh "Be it the leader of Kashmir or Congress's Digvijay Singh, everyone's love for Pakistan is clear." he added

'No factionalism in BJP'

The BJP leader has maintained that there is no factionalism within the saffron party's Rajasthan unit. Even so, the BJP leader has cautioned the party workers against making any statement that weakens the party and said they may face action for such comments. Singh has also directed the party's state unit to prepare a list of such workers. Reacting to some reported statements from the supporters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje that "Raje is BJP and BJP is Raje", Singh said such statements weaken the party.