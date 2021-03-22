Congress Springs A Surprise, Names G23's Manish Tewari As Star Campaigner For WB Polls

In a key development on Monday, G23 leader Manish Tewari was included in the list of star campaigners for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. On the other hand, other prominent dissenters such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal did not make the cut. Congress' in-charge of West Bengal Jitin Prasada who has reportedly distanced himself from the G23 agenda was retained in the list. Meanwhile, some of the other star campaigners include party president Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, three CMs, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

As per the phases, the polling in West Bengal will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. Congress is contesting the Assembly polls in an alliance with the Left Front and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

Internal turmoil in Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that the Rae Bareli MP will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened.

But the concerns were reiterated by Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad after the loss in the Bihar Assembly election. Far from addressing concerns, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The internal rift in the party widened after dissenting leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari addressed a joint rally in Jammu on February 27. On this platform, concerns were raised about the weakening of the Congress party. Moreover, Azad faced protests from the Congress cadre for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.