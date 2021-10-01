Congress Squarely Blames Centre For Param Bir Singh's Purported Escape From India

Amid reports that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has left the country, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole blamed the Centre on Thursday. Hitting out at the Union government for not probing Singh after the arrest of dismissed cop Sachin Vaze, he said, "If Param Bir Singh who was the Mumbai Police Commissioner would have been caught then itself, it would have come to light that he is the main accused. But inquiries are initiated against the Maharashtra government with a political motive. We suspect that the Centre has helped him go abroad".

A day earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told the media, "I have heard that Param Bir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Param Bir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter". He added that the Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for the Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard. As per sources, the ex-Mumbai top cop fled India in a private aircraft.

Extortion charge and probe commission

On February 20, Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the then Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee on March 30 to probe the extortion charge. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time. But, a bailable warrant has been issued against him for repeated non-appearance before the committee.

Other inquiries against Param Bir Singh

Already, a lookout notice was issued against Param Bir Singh by the Thane Police after he was wanted in connection with the extortion cases against him. On September 16, the division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar rejected his pleas challenging the Maharashtra government's two preliminary enquires against him. While one PE pertained to his alleged failure in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, the other relates to reinstated police officer Anup Dange's allegations.

Dange had not only accused Singh of shielding people with underworld links but also claimed that the former Mumbai top cop's relative demanded a bribe of Rs.2 crore to reinstate him into the force. The HC held that the plea was not maintainable and gave Singh the liberty to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal. In another setback, the state government permitted the Anti-Corruption Bureau to open a fresh inquiry against him based on police inspector BR Ghadge's complaint. The latter had alleged that Singh took a bribe of Rs.50 lakh-1 crore for the posting of officers.