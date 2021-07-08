Congress Stages 'camel, Horse Protest' Against Hike In Fuel Prices In Aurangabad

In the light of the increasing fuel prices, the Congress party on Friday held a bizarre protest in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. As you can see in the video brought to you by Republic Media Network, people taking part in the protest are riding camels, horses, and bullock carts, and expressing their displeasure over the hike in the price of diesel and petrol in the past few months. They also, during the protest, asserted that they would continue to protest until the Central government acts on the matter.

Not just Aurangabad, various other districts of Maharashtra are also witnessing protests, with a ten-day protest organized alone in Mumbai. "From July 7 to July 17, Congress will hold agitation against fuel price hike across Mumbai. We are going to launch a signature campaign on 100 petrol pumps in Mumbai. There will be agitations in 22-23 wards every day", party Mumbai Unit chief, Bhai Jagtap had earlier informed.

Hike in fuel prices in India

Fuel prices have been hiked 8 times since the 4th of May, 2021 and out of these, prices were hiked 6 times in the month of June, 2021 only. As of July 7, Petrol prices in Mumbai is Rs 106.25 while that of diesel is Rs 98.14. Chennai's diesel price stood at Rs 94.06 while the price of petrol is at Rs 101.06. Similarly, the price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 92.50 while that of diesel is Rs 92.50. Delhi, on the other hand, is inching the Rs 100-mark as far as the petrol price is concerned, with price at Rs 99.86. The diesel price, however, at Rs 89.36.

It is pertinent to mention here that fuel prices- both that of petrol and diesel, include costs of crude oil, refinery processing and margins, OMC margin, freight cost and logistics. To this cost figure, Central government taxes (Excise Duty and Road Cess) and Dealer commission are added, after which, the final addition is Value Added Tax (VAT). Due to the pandemic, last year, the government had increased VAT on petrol to 32% and VAT on diesel to 28%.

Earlier, the Centre had drafted a reply to redress enraged peoples' concerns over the price hike, in which it was stated, "Considering the fiscal position of the country, these taxes are imposed for meeting budgetary requirements of GOI and state government levels so as to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items. "