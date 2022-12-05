Congress Stages Massive Protest In Kolkata, Alleges Undemocratic Snatching Of Muncipality

Congress party in West Bengal unit held a huge protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata against the 'undemocratic and nefarious' snatching of Jhaldah municipality in the Purulia district by the West Bengal Government led by Trinamool Congress.

The protest was held against both the state government helmed by Mamata Banerjee as well as the newly-appointed Bengal Governor Dr C.V. Ananda Bose, sources said. A big crowd gathered outside Raj Bhavan and Congress people protested against the authorities. The police were brought in and some protesters were also taken into custody.

Earlier, Congress West Bengal president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the Trinamool Congress government of planning to destroy the democratic rights of people and sought the Governor's intervention to resolve the issues concerning the Jhalda Municipality that erupted row.

Congress won Jhaldah municipality in municipal polls

Notably, Congress won just the Jhaldah municipality in the municipal election in West Bengal that was conducted six months back. Jhaldah municipality has 12 seats and out of which, Congress won five seats, five seats were won by TMC and two others were taken by independent councillors.

But one of the Congress councillors, Tapan Kandu was shot dead before the formation of the municipal board and ultimately, TMC took hold of the board.

After this, Congress brought a no-confidence motion and defeated the Trinamool-led municipal board after two independent councillors voted in favour of Congress.

The voting took place again following the Calcutta High Court order, after then ruling TMC sought a judicial directive in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress councillors against the chairman of the municipality on November 13.

Now, Trinamool Congress has planted another councillor of TMC as chairperson, which Congress claimed to be undemocratic and for which the protest was being held.