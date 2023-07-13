Congress Stages 'Maun Satyagraha' In Assam To Show Solidarity With Rahul Gandhi's 'fight'

Under the banner reading "In Support of Rahul Gandhi in his Fight for Truth and Justice," the Congress Party organized a sit-in demonstration in Guwahati on Wednesday. The central event took place in Silchar, where State Congress Chief Bhupen Bora was in attendance, along with numerous Congress leaders and workers, including Congress's Deputy Leader of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Leader of Opposition Debbarma Saikia.

Gaurav Gogoi criticizes ruling party and Prime Minister Modi

During an interview with the Republic Media Network, Gaurav Gogoi strongly criticized the ruling party and targeted the Prime Minister. He emphasized the Congress Party's commitment to truth and its determination to expose the alleged relationship between Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. Gogoi claimed that Adani had received unjust benefits from the Indian government and taxpayers' money, leading to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from parliament through a defamation case. Gogoi also questioned the media, asking who else had faced such severe punishment in a defamation case.

Emphasising the path of truth and hope for change in 2024

Gogoi stated that the Congress Party would continue to work on the path of truth and expose alleged wrongdoing. Through the 'Maun Satyagraha' (Silent Protest), they aimed to convey to the people that they were not afraid and would persist in their pursuit of truth. Gogoi expressed optimism, proclaiming that 2024 would be the year of change.

Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bora criticizes BJP.

Speaking to the Republic Media Network from Silchar, Bhupen Bora, the Assam Pradesh Congress president, accused the BJP of betraying the Indian people. He specifically targeted the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that they had utilized force against the opposition. Bora called on the BJP and the central government to understand the message of change already evident for the 2024 elections.

Over 1000 workers attend 'Maun Satyagraha' in Guwahati and Silchar.

The 'Maun Satyagraha' sit-in demonstration saw the participation of more than 1000 Congress Party workers in both Guwahati and Silchar.