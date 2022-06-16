Last Updated:

WATCH | Congress Stages Pan-India Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's ED Grilling; Clashes With Police

Congress workers on Thursday staged massive protests in different cities across the country against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi.

Nikita Bishay

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again for questioning in connection to the National Herald case, party leaders and workers across the country have been stepping up their agitation against the ongoing interrogation, further lashing out at the Centre over the same. 

Visuals from several states have surfaced showing party leaders in huge numbers taking to the streets and engaging in violent altercations with police personnel. In the latest reports from Telangana, several Congress leaders were seen protesting on the streets followed by vandalizing public properties and setting vehicles on fire while they involved in a scuffle with the police forces.

On the other hand, many leaders were also seen protesting in Chandigarh against the ED grilling of Rahul Gandhi. However, taking immediate actions to avoid further escalations in clashes, the police used water cannons to control the mob and also detained a few protestors. 

Coming to Bengaluru city, many Congress leaders including Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was seen protesting on the roads, further leading to congested traffic on the road. The police also detained Shivakumar in a bid to bring the situation under control.

In the meantime, the national capital, which continues to remain the centre of protest, also witnessed massive agitation by Congress leaders and workers where the party has been alleging that the Delhi police forcefully barged into their state headquarters and lathi-charged workers. Many also gathered outside the residence of the Lieutenant Governor at Civil Lines to protest against the "police high-handedness" at the AICC headquarters on Wednesday. In addition to that, many Congress leaders also hurled shoes while protesting. 

Acting upon the situation, police forces had to set up barricades and further employ water cannons to disperse the crowd. Similar visuals were also witnessed in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. 

Rahul Gandhi's ED summons

After being questioned for three consecutive days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, June 17. Earlier, he was questioned for around 10 hours on Wednesday and was asked to appear on Thursday. However, he asked for an exemption and has now been summoned on Friday. 

The summons issued to the Congress leader has triggered major protests among party leaders and workers who have alleged false accusations by the central agency and further accused the central government of misusing ED for its 'political vendetta'. 


