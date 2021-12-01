Congress Stages Protest Against Inflation In Delhi, Block Roads

Congress protest was held on Wednesday in the national capital, Delhi. The protest was held against price inflation. Republic TV’s footage of the Congress protest in Delhi showed leaders holding placards and standing on elevated surfaces, protesting against the fuel hike in the country.

The protest blocked roads in Delhi, police personnel were present at the site. The Congress leaders demanded the check of fuel prices and measures into the correction of prices. The protest also demonstrated against the recent hike in LPG prices

Congress stages protest against inflation in Delhi

This issue has been raised by Congress and other parties within the parliament as well. Essential commodity prices have also increased, which has been noted by Congress. The Police were seen in large numbers, detaining Congress leaders from the protest due to the commotion. The leaders can also be seen being taken into custody by the Police. The protest has been going on while the winter session of the parliament has been discussing key issues, including inflation.

Hardeep Singh Puri slammed Kejriwal for fuel prices

Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking at the Republic Economic Summit in November, criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not lowering fuel prices despite the Centre lowering excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre on November 3. The total incidence of taxes on petrol has fallen to 50% as a result of the central government's reduction in excise duty on the eve of Diwali. The diesel tax has been lowered from 50% to 40%. Due to factors such as global crude oil prices, VAT, and freight charges, the price of petrol and diesel varies per state.

All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) protest against fuel prices

On November 30, members of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), the Congress Party's women's branch, organised a protest in Delhi against inflation and rising fuel prices. The level of security had been increased then as well. The protests were previously hinted at by a Congress party leader. In attendance of a meeting were Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Shailja, Navjot Sindh Sidhu, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Anil Chaudhary, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Anil Chaudhary. "In the meeting, it was discussed that in the coming days, a big rally to protest against inflation will be organised in Delhi," said Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress president.

