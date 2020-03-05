Congress Walkouts From Kerala Assembly To Protest Against Govt's Inaction On KSRTC Strike

Congress on Thursday led the Opposition parties in staging a walkout from Kerala Assembly to protest against the strike called by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) workers that left several stranded and caused the death of one person.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the KSRTC flash strike that went on for six hours leaving thousands of people stranded, shows the "total failure" of the administration.

"Yesterday when the strike was happening, I raised the issue in the Assembly. The Transport Minister said the district collector will interfere. But what we saw was complete anarchy. A person died waiting for the bus. But neither did anyone from the government even care to visit his family in the hospital nor did the government announce any compensation," the Congress leader said.

Chief Minister and Transport Minister absent in the House

Chennithala said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Transport Minister AK Saseendran were both absent in the Kerala Assembly when the Opposition moved an adjournment motion on the issue.

"Ministers heading the department kept away from the discussion, which shows the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards people's problems, " he said.

IUML leader MK Muneer blamed the government for causing hardship to the common people. He said that as the Chief Minister travels with escort vehicles, the traffic is cleared for him. While the common man suffered, as buses were parked on the main roads to create a blockage.

FIRs against KSRTC workers for calling the strike

Speaking on behalf of the government, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told the House that the police have filed cases against KSRTC employees for blocking the roads.

"The government will take stern action once we get the report from the district collector. KSRTC drivers parked buses on roads and left with the keys. The police have registered cases against 8 KSRTC employees for incidents related to the flash strike," he said.

KSRTC staff's flash strike leaves one dead and hundreds stranded

A 60-year-old commuter died and hundreds were left stranded for over five hours in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday when the KSRTC workers called a flash strike demanding the release of three employees who were arrested by the police.

Surendran, who was waiting at the East Fort bus station from 12 noon for proceeding to his house fainted and collapsed around 2.30 pm. The ambulance taking him to the General Hospital got delayed on the way as the traffic was blocked. He was later declared dead on arrival.

Hundreds of commuters, including those returning from hospitals faced hardship as the flash strike that was called at the KSRTC’s East Fort bus station spread to Thampanoor and other depots, paralyzing the transport services.

Reason for strike

The strike began after the Fort police took into custody KSRTC's assistant transport officer NK Sam Lopez, inspector B Rajendran and driver K Suresh Kumar from East Fort.

Lopez and others questioned a crew of private stage carriers operating in Trikannapuram- Maruthurkadavau sector over devotees visiting the Attukal temple.

The police intervened after the verbal spat between the KSRTC personnel and the crew increased. Police then arrested Lopez and others, after a physically challenged cleaner of a private stage carrier complained that he was assaulted.

(With inputs from ANI)