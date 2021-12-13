Congress Stages Walkout From Rajya Sabha As Impasse Over Suspension Of 12 MPs Continues

On Monday, the Congress party staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha as the Union government refused to relent on the suspension of the 12 opposition MPs during the Winter Session of Parliament. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Congress parliamentarian Anand Sharma called for a speedy resolution of the impasse between the treasury benches and the opposition over the issue. Thereafter, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of deliberately trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House by stonewalling the opposition's request.

Anand Sharma observed, "Referring to what Honourable Chairman had said last week about the House and also to resolve the matter of the suspended members so that they can also make a constructive contribution to the remainder of the Session. 10 days have elapsed. I would once again say through you (Venkaiah Naidu) as Honourable Chairman had appealed, request the government to respect the Honourable Chairman's sentiments and to find a way forward to resolve the matter."

On this occasion, Kharge remarked, "Repeatedly, we are requesting through you, the Leader of the House and also you because you are the custodian of this House. The government can't dictate us what we should do and what we should not do. Even our Deputy Leader spoke to you and the Leader of the House. But they are repeatedly refusing to concede our request. And they are putting blame on us. So, it is not good. Thereafter, I can say that the government is adamant and they want to themselves disrupt the House. So, in protest of that, we are walking out". The House was adjourned afterwards owing to the opposition ruckus.

12 सांसदों के निलंबन को लेकर विपक्ष के हंगामे के चलते राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही आज दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित की गई। — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 13, 2021

No relief for suspended MPs

A day earlier, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session. This was in connection with their alleged involvement in the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11. While the opposition parties alleged that marshals attacked woman MPs, the Centre refuted this charge.

Videos accessed by Republic TV showed that the marshals kept the parliamentarians at bay while some of them attempted to push their way through towards the Chair. At about 6.22 pm, TMC MP Dola Sen was seen pushing and obstructing the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. This was followed by Congress members Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam pushing and trying to bang the head of a lady marshal at 6.31 p.m. Other MPs could be witnessed raising slogans, throwing papers, climbing on benches and manhandling the marshals.

Despite Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's appeal to the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconsider the suspension of the aforesaid MPs, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on November 30 said, "Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition. Suspension will not be revoked."

Image: PTI