Congress Stance On UCC Escapist: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday termed the Congress party’s stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ‘escapist’, raising questions against the party’s approach over the matter. Criticizing the Congress for avoiding a clear position on the subject, the Chief Minister alleged that the party was resorting to insulting the CPI(M) as an escape strategy on the UCC. He even challenged the Congress to clarify its national policy and position on the UCC, while emphasizing the need for transparency and consistency in its approach.

Taking to Twitter, CM Vijayan wrote, "Does the INC have a clear stand on the Uniform Civil Code? Their suspicious silence is deceitful. When it is the need of the hour to resist the Sangh Parivar's attacks on India's plurality, is the INC ready to take a firm stand against them?"

Congress has been reluctant to take firm stand against Sangh Parivar: CM Vijayan

Highlighting the contradictory situation, wherein Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh had welcomed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, CM Vijayan expressed concern about the disparity between Singh's stance and the official position of the Congress. He also accused the party of showing a lack of political strength to confront the Sangh Parivar on matters crucial to the nation's survival. “The Congress opposes the BJP in electoral politics, but it has been reluctant to take a firm stand against the Sangh Parivar on critical issues,” he pointed out.

CM Vijayan also condemned the Congress for supporting an anti-democratic ordinance proposed by the central government saying that it was aimed to overturn the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of the Delhi government.

Does the @INCIndia have a clear stand on the #UniformCivilCode? Their suspicious silence is deceitful. When it is the need of the hour to resist the Sangh Parivar's attacks on India's plurality, is the INC ready to take a firm stand against them?

— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) July 6, 2023

Congress calls CPI(M) 'opportunistic'

With the latest remarks from the Chief Minister of Kerala, the tussle between the ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress in Kerala has heated up, with one accusing the other of not having a clear stand on the UCC. Earlier in the day, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan attacked the Left, calling it opportunistic for trying to gain political advantage over the issue.

The Congress leaders also asserted that if the CPI(M) sincerely opposed the UCC, it should reject the stand taken by its former leader and Kerala’s first chief minister EMS Namboodiripad, who had called for a common personal law for all citizens. Sudhakaran, while addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram said that the party would decide what has to be done with regard to those indicating a stand contrary to that of the national leadership on the UCC issue.

Sudhakaran also said that the Congress was strongly opposing the UCC and would be holding public events at Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram to oppose the Uniform Civil Code. He said that if the UCC is implemented, it would destroy the nation as the unity among the people would be lost.