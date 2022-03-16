Congress State Chiefs Sidhu, Godiyal, Lallu Resign After Poll Loss On Sonia Gandhi's Order

Following Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's orders, the party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Lallu and Uttarakhand chief Ganesh Godiyal tendered their resignations after the poll drubbing. Gandhi, whose leadership has been reaffirmed by CWC, had instructed all five Congress unit chiefs of UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign. As of now, Goa chief Girish Chodankar, Manipur chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh are yet to resign.

Sidhu, Godiyal, Lallu resign

"Taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the State Assembly elections, I have submitted my resignation today," tweeted both Lallu and Godiyal. The UP chief lost Tamkuhi Raj, after holding it for 10 years, to BJP's Asim Kumar. Lallu came in third after Kumar and SP's Uday Narayan, polling only 33,496 votes.

Similarly, Sidhu wrote, "I hereby resign as President (PPCC)", tweeting 'As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation'. Sidhu himself lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur by a margin of over 6000 votes. After the loss, he congratulated people of Punjab for 'voting for change', claiming that ex-CM Charanjit Channi was tasked with the Congress campaign, not him.

Taking moral responsibility for the defeat of the Congress party in the Assembly elections, I am resigning as the President of the UP Congress Committee, says Ajay Kumar Lallu. https://t.co/JElZlNWi4A — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 15, 2022

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

Congress drubbing

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. In UP, Congress won only 2 seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In the hilly state, Congress' CM face - Harish Rawat and the party itself won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term winning 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats while BJP has gotten a simple majority with 32 seats and has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government. In Goa, BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the govt.

Inspite of the poll drubbing in the five state polls, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed its faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her lead from the front. While Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC. The CWC will hold a 'Chintan Shivar' to chalk out the roadmap for the future including 2024 polls soon. Moreover, Randeep Surjewala once again voiced the party members' wishes for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again.