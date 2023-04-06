Last Updated:

'Congress Stating A 75-yr-old Narrative': BJP's Anil Antony On Oppn Raising Adani Issue

Anil Antony, who joined BJP on Thursday spoke to Republic and slammed Congress on the Adani issue saying that it has become the new communist party.

Abheet Sajwan

Anil Antony, who joined BJP on Thursday spoke to Republic and slammed Congress on the Adani issue saying that it has become the new communist party, in which he did not want to be a part.

Anil, son of Congress veteran AK Antony said, "Congress has become the new communist party and gone to the far left spectrum of their ideologies. I never liked such negative narration."

Took the decision of joining BJP after a lot thought

He also stated that he has taken the decision to join the BJP after a lot of thought and independently and targetted Congress saying that the grand old party has nothing in common with the current Congress and the Congress he saw while growing up.

Anil said, "There is nothing in common in the Congress today and the Congress I saw while growing up. Working for national interest in not Congress' priority anymore, only a few individuals are being favoured."

Was feeling miserable while working for party

He also spoke about his last few years in Congress and said that he was feeling miserable while working for the party.

"I was feeling miserable while working for Congress in the last few years; it was getting difficult to justify its actions", he said.

No disharmony, have deepest respect for my father

On being asked about his father's equation with him, Anil said, "There is no disharmony. I have the deepest love and admiration for my father and nothing has changed. The difference is only in viewpoints."

Reacting to the decision of son Anil Antony quitting Congress and joining BJP, veteran Congress leader AK Antony on Thursday said that he was hurt by the decision and stated it to be a wrong move.

The former Defence Minister said, "Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India's base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism."

Antony had resigned from Congress after allegedly receiving threats over his objection to the controversial documentary released by BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

