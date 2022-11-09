Congress Steps Up Ante Against AAP, Demands Narco Test For Kejriwal, Jain & Conman Sukesh

Stepping up the ante against AAP ahead of the MCD polls, Congress demanded a narco test for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, incarcerated Minister Satyendar Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Ajoy Kumar who is AICC in-charge for Delhi, Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland told the media on Wednesday that this is necessary as a serious allegation has been made against a sitting CM in writing. Contending that the extortion charge was discussed in police and legal circles as well, he argued that an explanation was overdue. A day earlier, BJP leaders demanded a live lie-detector test for Kejriwal, Jain and Chandrasekhar.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar remarked, "Since many years, Kejriwal and AAP level allegations against people so easily. Now, a person has given in writing that Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal demanded money. Conduct a narco test of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal. Because this is the first time in the country's history, someone has clearly written that he has given a certain amount of money to any CM. Kejriwal is touring Gujarat and Himachal. Everyone is saying the same thing in police and lawyers' circles. He should at least give an explanation."

#WATCH | Narco tests of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should be done. This is the first time in the country, someone has clearly written that he has given a certain amount of money to any CM: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar pic.twitter.com/Jxjmb3i6qi — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

Conman's allegations

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. In a press release issued on Monday, he asked the AAP supremo to stop provoking him failing which he will disclose more secrets. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.