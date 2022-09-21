Stepping up its attack on the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, Congress put up 'PayCM' posters across Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. The posters contain a picture of the Chief Minister along with a QR code that will take the people to www.40percentsarkara.com. This website was launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign. Seeking to highlight the allegation that a 40% commission rate has become the norm under the current regime, it has also launched a toll-free helpline- 8447704040.

Commenting on the posters, BJP spokesperson S Prakash said, "It is an election-driven campaign. They are making baseless allegations against the government. If the Congress party or anyone who is making the allegations has evidence, they should approach the Lokayukta or the High Court to get redressal. Here, they are only going to the media. They are not going to the investigation authorities to file a complaint. In 7 months' time, Karnataka is going for polls. Congress believes that this 40 percent issue is their trump card. But making empty allegations will not convince the people."

"People are aware of the development activities in Karnataka. Only yesterday, DK Shivakumar was in the ED facing corruption charges and they were interrogating him. This party today talks about corruption which is an irony," he added.

#BREAKING | 'PayCM' posters along with QR code seen across Bengaluru this morning as Congress steps up '40% Sarkara' campaign against BJP in Karnatakahttps://t.co/g7JNJalaLU pic.twitter.com/3aIF4Zkbpe — Republic (@republic) September 21, 2022

40% commission charge

The corruption charges against the government amplified after Santosh Patil, who was the national secretary of an organization named 'Hindu Vahini', committed suicide. He had accused sitting Minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% commission in a public work executed by him. Patil had also reportedly written a letter to PM Modi and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in this regard. However, the Karnataka Minister dismissed Patil's allegation and even filed a defamation case against him. Under fire from Congress, Eshwarappa tendered his resignation on April 15.

In August, a delegation of the state contractors association led by its president D Kempanna met Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and reiterated the '40% commission' charge. After this meeting, CM Basavaraj Bommai assured, “If they have any specific complaint, they can go before the Lokayukta and give a complaint. The Lokayukta has full freedom, it will investigate and we will take strict action against the guilty if any". He also highlighted the fact that the Karnataka government had constituted a tender scrutiny committee headed by a retired judge.