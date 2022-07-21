Congress Steps Up Satyagraha Against Sonia Gandhi's ED Quizzing; BJP Calls It 'Duragraha'

At a time when Congress continues to protest against the interrogation of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also been stepping up its attack on the grand old party criticising its ongoing agitation against the ED probe.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is presently being interrogated by the ED on Thursday in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, while Congress leaders have launched massive protests dubbed "Satyagraha" across multiple states including one outside the ED office in Delhi.

However, slamming the party over the same, the BJP has termed it a "drama" staged by the party to abuse law and order and further protect the "Gandhi" family.

BJP hits back strongly on Congress' protests against ED probe

Reacting to the protests by Congress, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed the 'Satyagraha' as he said that Congress has no respect for the rule of law. Calling it an "attempt to abuse and intimidate law enforcement agencies", he said that Congress is trying to protect the "first family of corruption".

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary called ED “idiot” in interview - THIS SHOWS CONGRESS HAS NO RESPECT FOR RULE OF LAW



This is Satyagraha or Duragraha ?

This is an attempt to abuse and intimidate law enforcement agencies to protect the first family of corruption — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 21, 2022

On the other hand, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter raising questions about the ongoing protest led by the Congress against Sonia Gandhi's interrogation in the National Herald case.

Calling the protests a "drama" he questioned, "If the Congress is so convinced about Sonia Gandhi’s innocence in the National Herald scam, why could they not get any relief from the Courts on multiple occasions?"

If the Congress is so convinced about Sonia Gandhi’s innocence in the National Herald scam, why could they not get any relief from the Courts on multiple occasions? She and her son are out on bail. All this dharna is drama. Can’t absolve or save her from facing law of the land. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 21, 2022

Speaking on the same lines, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the media on Thursday and claimed that "The Congress has become a pocket organisation of a family, and now its assets are also being pocketed by the family".

Further mentioning the ongoing probe in the National Herald case, he noted that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of grabbing valuable assets of the Associate Journal Ltd, which publishes the National Herald newspaper. Furthermore, he also added that their plea to quash the FIR has been dismissed by every court.

Notably, as Congress has been slamming the ED investigation against its leader calling it a "political vendetta" by the BJP, the latter has hit back strongly stating that "this is not "satyagrah" but "duragrah" against the country, its laws and its agencies."

