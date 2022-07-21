Last Updated:

Congress Steps Up Satyagraha Against Sonia Gandhi's ED Quizzing; BJP Calls It 'Duragraha'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is presently being interrogated by the ED on Thursday in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

At a time when Congress continues to protest against the interrogation of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also been stepping up its attack on the grand old party criticising its ongoing agitation against the ED probe. 

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is presently being interrogated by the ED on Thursday in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, while Congress leaders have launched massive protests dubbed "Satyagraha" across multiple states including one outside the ED office in Delhi.

However, slamming the party over the same, the BJP has termed it a "drama" staged by the party to abuse law and order and further protect the "Gandhi" family. 

BJP hits back strongly on Congress' protests against ED probe

Reacting to the protests by Congress, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed the 'Satyagraha' as he said that Congress has no respect for the rule of law. Calling it an "attempt to abuse and intimidate law enforcement agencies", he said that Congress is trying to protect the "first family of corruption". 

On the other hand, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter raising questions about the ongoing protest led by the Congress against Sonia Gandhi's interrogation in the National Herald case. 

Calling the protests a "drama" he questioned, "If the Congress is so convinced about Sonia Gandhi’s innocence in the National Herald scam, why could they not get any relief from the Courts on multiple occasions?"

Speaking on the same lines, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the media on Thursday and claimed that "The Congress has become a pocket organisation of a family, and now its assets are also being pocketed by the family". 

Further mentioning the ongoing probe in the National Herald case, he noted that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of grabbing valuable assets of the Associate Journal Ltd, which publishes the National Herald newspaper. Furthermore, he also added that their plea to quash the FIR has been dismissed by every court. 

Notably, as Congress has been slamming the ED investigation against its leader calling it a "political vendetta" by the BJP, the latter has hit back strongly stating that "this is not "satyagrah" but "duragrah" against the country, its laws and its agencies." 

 

