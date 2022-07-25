Moments after Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India, the Opposition addressed a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman with regards to the seating arrangements on Monday. In the letter, which has 18 leaders all from the Opposition parties, it was brought to the notice of the Rajya Sabha Chairman that the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge was made to sit in a seat 'not commensurate with the position he holds'.

"We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to a very senior leader violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with protocol courtesies due to him," read the letter, which was posted by the media in charge of Congress, Jairam Ramesh.

Letter submitted to Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha by all Opposition Parties (including TMC) just now. pic.twitter.com/tapyVKFS1s — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 25, 2022

Republic fact checks

Notably, in the table of rank and precedence on the website of the Ministery of Home Affairs- first comes the President, then the Vice President, followed by the Prime Minister, Governor of states, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Cabinet Ministers of the Union, Chief Minister of the states, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, former Prime Ministers and then the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In the visuals of the oath-taking ceremony, Kharge was seen sitting next to the Union Ministers Narayan Rane, and Sarbananda Sonowal. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha can be seen sitting in a rather sombre mood, visibly annoyed, not clapping.

Republic got pictures of the oath-taking ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind in 2017, where Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha back then, was seen next to the Union Ministers. Similarly, in 2012 during the oath-ceremony of Pranab Mukherjee, Arun Jaitely, the then-Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, was seen sitting in the same order.