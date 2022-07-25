Last Updated:

President oath ceremony: Congress Stokes 'seating' Row, Says 'LoP Kharge's Seat Not Commensurate With Position'

After Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India, the Opposition addressed a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman with regards to seating arrangement

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Jairam Ramesh

Image: ANI/Republicworld


Moments after Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India, the Opposition addressed a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman with regards to the seating arrangements on Monday. In the letter, which has 18 leaders all from the Opposition parties, it was brought to the notice of the Rajya Sabha Chairman that the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge was made to sit in a seat 'not commensurate with the position he holds'.

"We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to a very senior leader violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with protocol courtesies due to him," read the letter, which was posted by the media in charge of Congress, Jairam Ramesh. 

Republic fact checks 

Notably, in the table of rank and precedence on the website of the Ministery of Home Affairs- first comes the President, then the Vice President, followed by the Prime Minister, Governor of states, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Cabinet Ministers of the Union, Chief Minister of the states, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, former Prime Ministers and then the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

In the visuals of the oath-taking ceremony, Kharge was seen sitting next to the Union Ministers Narayan Rane, and Sarbananda Sonowal. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha can be seen sitting in a rather sombre mood, visibly annoyed, not clapping. 

READ | IN PICS: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's President; expresses gratitude to citizens

Republic got pictures of the oath-taking ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind in 2017, where Kharge, also the Leader of  Opposition in Rajya Sabha back then, was seen next to the Union Ministers. Similarly, in 2012 during the oath-ceremony of Pranab Mukherjee, Arun Jaitely, the then-Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, was seen sitting in the same order. 

READ | President Murmu wore a Santali Saree for her oath-taking ceremony; know all about it

 

READ | As Murmu takes oath, a look at Govt's 1950 release on swearing-in of India's 1st President
READ | Kushwaha says President Murmu's oath ceremony 'just a formality' as Bihar CM skips event
First Published:
COMMENT